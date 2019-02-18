Manikarnika, the historical period drama which chronicles the life events of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, has now marched into its fourth week and the Kangana Ranaut starrer has finally managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark in 24 days of its release.

The movie, which has been directed by Kangana Ranaut and Krish Jagarlamudi, had locked horns with Thackeray biopic which saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui portraying the role of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. But the movie emerged as the clear winner in the box office race against Thackeray thanks to the positive word of mouth among the audience.

Manikarnika is now Kangana Ranaut's second film to cross Rs 100 crore mark after Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

An elated Rangoli Chandel, sister of Kangana Ranaut, shared the budget of the movie along with the money that it has recovered at the ticket window, digital, satellite and distribution rights.

"Manikarnika investments and returns

Budget- 79cr

Print+Marketing- 22cr

Digital rights sold- 40cr

Satellite rights sold- 20cr

Distribution rights- 61cr

India business - 100.05cr still counting

Worldwide - 152cr and still counting..." Rangoli Chandel tweeted.

The Kangana and Krish directorial had received mixed response from the critics but it was well received by the audience who praised Kangana's fierce avatar of Rani Lakshmi Bai Of Jhansi, breathtaking action sequences and performances of other actors in the film.