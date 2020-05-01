They might have gone through a lot in their personal lives, but professionally, both Kangana Ranaut and Sussanne Khan have only seen an upward journey. Both their lives went through many highs and lows, and now, both have carved a niche for themselves with their powerful craft in their respective fields. Both, Sussanne Khan and Kangana Ranaut are two gems of the industry in their own way.

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in 2006 with Gangster for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. With films like Woh Lamhe, Life in a Metro, Fashion and Raaz; Kangana firmed up her place in the industry. And films like Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, Manikarnika and Judgemental Hai Kya made her join the A-listers with immense talent. From just being known as a good actress, Kangana was soon termed as the 'lady hero' of the industry.

Kangana Ranaut net worth

As per a report in Republic, Kangana allegedly charges Rs 5-6 crores for a film and makes heavy money at appearances too. Quoting a portal, Republic also says that Kangana has a net worth of about $13 million.

Sussanne Khan net worth

Hrithik Roshan became an overnight star with his debut film – Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. With films like Fiza, Mission Kashmir and Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik proved that he was much more than just a pretty face. With the recent success of films like War and Super 30; Hrithik is back on cloud nine and is making sure whatever he comes up with next, remains as big as these films. Hrithik's wife, Sussanne Khan has come out of the actor's shadow and made a name for herself.

Sussanne Khan has made her name in the field of designing with her interior design store - The Charcoal Project. Though there is no official confirmation on this but, Sussanne's net worth is said to be somewhere around $1 million (as quoted by Republic World).