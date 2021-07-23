Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case has jolted the nation. The celebrity businessman has been sent to police custody till July 23. His arrest and various allegations ever since have propelled many to come forward and share their opinion. From Kangana Ranaut to Shilpa Shetty; let's take a look at who said what on Raj Kundra's alleged porn racket.

Kangana Ranaut: "This is why I call movie industry a gutter...all that glitter is not gold, I am going to expose under belly of Bullywood in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru...we need strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip," she wrote on Instagram.

Sherlyn Chopra: "Friends, there is a lot to say on this topic but since this matter is subjudice, it would be inappropriate for me to comment on the same. I would request all of you especially journalists to please get in touch with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and place your questions before them. You can also request them to share some excerpts from my statement."

Poonam Pandey: Poonam Pandey said that her heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty. She also revealed that her app was managed by Raj Kundra and associates earlier. She added that she found discrepancies in the revenue and also was asked to sign a contract where she would be made to pose in any way they wanted. Poonam alleged that when she rejected her personal pictures and videos were shared online along with her number.

Gehana Vasisth: Model and actress Gehana Vasisth was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for involvement in a porn videos racket in February, this year. "There was no pornography in those videos. I have worked with Umesh Kamat and Raj Kundra, but we don't make obscene videos. Our videos don't cross the limit," she told India Today.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a quote from James Thurber's quote. "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one," it read.