On the holy occasion of Ram Navmi, Kangana Ranaut extended her warm wishes to all her followers by sharing an IGTV video wherein the actress explained why Lord Ram is considered as the most important icon of our civilisation. By giving an example of her own life the actress also talked about her addiction to smoking.

As soon as the video began the 'Queen' actress quoted a question on "have you ever thought why Ram is considered as the most important human ever walked in our land, as he is not profound as Krishna nor omnipresent like Shiv?"

Explaining the theory behind it, Kangana said, "Ram is a righteous man who through his course of life and experiments have made us aware of what sacrifice is".

In the video, Kangana revealed that while shooting for 'Wo Lamhe', the actress got addicted to smoking as her character from the movie demanded it.

"The character I played in Wo Lamhe was a very traumatized character and so in nervousness, she used to smoke. Hence, I was given small cigarettes to smoke while shooting for the movie to be in character. However, everyone used to warn me that I should not get addicted to it and I used to take it lightly. But soon even I started to smoke and that became to sever that I couldn't resist my self to smoke," said Kangana.

Furthermore, she added, "It felt like it was ruling over me, dominating me and so I talked about this with my yoga guru. He said that it was all in my mind and that I had to sacrifice some things to control my self. And then I thought about what exactly sacrifice means."

Later applying the concept of 'sacrifice', the 33-year-old actor reduced smoking, and said that "the idea has helped her grow, and it is now her choices that rule her life and not other factors that collectively used to influence her earlier."

Kangana Ranaut even gave the examples of great leader Mahatma Gandhi who was a man of sacrifice

In the end, she concluded the video and said, "Ram is the greatest warrior and if you are preaching for non-violence, that is the greatness." Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in the movie Panga.