Kangana Ranaut is monikered as the queen of Bollywood, needless to say, she has carved a niche for with her stellar performances time and again. Not coming from a filmi family she has managed to keep herself going through thick and thin. Needless to say, she is one of the leading B-town actors in showbiz.

However, Kangana and her controversies go hand in hand. The actress who takes her heart on sleeves and doesn't shy an iota to speak her mind out is often under scanner for the statements.

Ranbir Kapoor offered Kangana a role in Sanju?

This is exactly what happened during an interview recently, Kangana made a sensational statement and mentioned how Ranbir Kapoor once offered her a role in his film Sanju which but she turned it down.

After which several Bollywood portals and media houses took her quote and reported in their publication. Following the bandwagon, KRK on his portal named 'KRKboxoffice.com' also published the news and posted the story link on his twitter handle.

And the minute he shared the article on his handle tagging Kangana Ranaut, the actress's active sister Rangoli came back in action and justified her sister's comment on the male privileged attitude of the industry over the years.

Check out the chronology and tweets exchanged between KRK and Rangoli Chandel.

This is true heroes in film industry only repeat a girl for two three films, when honeymoon period ends they block their numbers and complain to their wives that the girl is harassing them, Kangana hates this exploitation of girls that's why she refused to work with all heroes ..

Now, this is proof that Actors offer films to actresses, not directors or producers. And no actor does more than 2-3 film with one actress, except few cases like Akshay does many films with Katrina and Priyanka. But the world knows reasons.

This is true heroes in film industry only repeat a girl for two-three films, when the honeymoon period ends they block their numbers and complain to their wives that the girl is harassing them, Kangana hates this exploitation of girls that's why she refused to work with all heroes ..

Kangana must have faced lot of exploitation in her early days but now she has cultivated 100 percent safe environment for herself, she is successfully doing her work without being exploited by big heroes, it's imp to know how to say NO, and some real men respect her for that ?

Kangana must have faced lot of exploitation in her early days but now she has cultivated 100 percent safe environment for herself, she is successfully doing her work without being exploited by big heroes, it's imp to know how to say NO, and some real men respect her for that

For the unversed, this is what Kangana shared about Ranbir offering her a not so important role in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn't like the role much. There wasn't much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actresses would say no to him?