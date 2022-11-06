Kangana Ranaut whose Twitter account was 'permanently suspended' in May 2021, took to her Instagram stories to praise the 'best social media platform' - Twitter. Calling the network 'ideologically motivated', Kangana criticized the verification process of Twitter.

The 'Emergency' actor suggested that Twitter should verify accounts through Aadhar Cards. She went on to express her support for the payment model Elon Musk has introduced as she believes, 'there are no free lunches in this world.'

Kangana in a statement wrote, "Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually / ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle, I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don't have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life... Everyone who has an Aadhar card must get varied simple as that ( cont)."

"Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don't just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice/consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that's why there is no free will is such platforms, so it's not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM (social media) platform... It is easy to arm twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high value system sooner or later it will have a price tag..." she added.

On the professional front

Kangana is currently busy filming her upcoming film Emergency in Assam. Kangana will be seen portraying the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

As a producer, Kangana also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in the pipeline. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She recently also announced the biopic of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini. The film will be directed by filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar.