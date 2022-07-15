Kangana Ranaut released the first look teaser of her upcoming film Emergency and it's going viral. The actress appears as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who is also considered India's most successful woman leader ever. Here we bring you a few interesting things about the film.

The Queen actress looks quite identical to Indira Gandhi, and to achieve this look, the team has roped in Oscar-winner prosthetic makeup artist David Malinowski.

Written by Ritesh Shah, the project was announced in 2021 but was delayed due to various reasons.

Emergency will hit the screens in 2023.

In a press statement, the actress clarified that the film is not a biopic of India Gandhi. "Emergency is a political drama that will help the generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India," the statement said. "Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that's why I decided to tell this story," the statement added.

Funny whenever kangna start new film all in twitter shout like superb nailed it faadu great dhaansu etc etc but at time of release nobody goes in hall to see poor kangna dhaakad me bhi same hua nobody went ? — Nitin Jain (@nitinjainyash) July 14, 2022

What is this ? ??does she have lakva? Aise chipkali jaisa mooh kyu bana rahi ?? one more disaster #KanganaRanaut , — Pari (@Parihoomein) July 14, 2022

The film is directed by Kangana, this is her second directorial venture after Manikarnika.

As soon as the team released the first look poster and teaser, fans hailed Kangana for getting the body language perfectly however, some also called out the actress' hypernationalism and choosing jingoistic movies to please the right wing.