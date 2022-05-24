Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad might not have had a successful run at the box office. But, that doesn't mean that the prolific actress has lost her credibility. With some amazing projects lined up for release, Ranaut might make heads turn with 4 unconventional films. Let's take a look.

Tejas: The pictures of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas have already grabbed eyeballs. The Sarvesh Mewara directorial will likely release in October, this year. Based on the event of defence forces inducting women to join Indian Air Force for combat, the film features Kangana as a fighter pilot.

Tanu Weds Manu 3: Tanu Weds Manu 3: Now, this one we know is going to be a blockbuster. After Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana is expected to be her firebrand self for the third film in the franchise too. The first two installments won Kangana rave reviews and there's no doubt that the third one too would leave the audience impressed.

Tiku Weds Sheru: Tiku Weds Sheru features an unusual pair of Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is produced by Kangana Ranaut and hence, we would get to see a lot of her style of acting and filming in this one too. The film is slated for release this year but the official date has not been confirmed yet.

Sita: Kangana Ranaut would be seen as Sita in The Incarnation SITA. Directed by Alaukik Desai, the project will have Kangana play the role of the goddess. "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring #KanganaRanaut on board as SITA. Thank you #SSStudio for your immense support," director had written while welcoming her to the project.