Sushant Singh Rajput fans have turned up against Kangana Ranaut. On the day of the release of her film, "Boycott Dhaakad" has started trending on social media. This comes as a surprising turn of events since Ranaut had vivaciously spoken in support of Sushant Singh Rajput post his demise. She had accused the industry, its nepotism and bullying as one of the reasons behind his death by suicide.

Why the bashing?

However, Sushant Singh Rajput fans are now upset with the actress and have been trending "Boycott Dhaakad" on social media. The reason behind this is Kangana's movie which also stars Arjun Rampal. Rampal was also summoned by the NCB in the drugs probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. They are also not happy with Kangana visiting Arpita Khan's Eid bash and praising Salman Khan recently.

What netizens are saying

"SSR Case Exposed Bollywood If hypocrisy had a face it would be Kangana Ranaut Opportunist No. 1 #BoycottBollywood #BoycottDhaakad," wrote one user. "I will #BoycottDhaakad Will you ?#BoycottBollywood Kangana ranaut is biggest opportunists & Hypocrite She is using everyone for her own benefit SSR Case Exposed Bollywood," wrote another user.

"Never forget how she used Sushant case for personal agenda. Justice never mattered to her , all that matter to her is name , fame , her benefit. That's why now when her agenda is fulfilled , she support Bollywood.SSR Case Exposed Bollywood #BoycottDhaakad," another user wrote. "Kangana Bullywood mafia ko expose karne ki baat kar unhi ke eid party mein pahunch gayi girgit kise kehte hain ab smjhe," commented a netizen.