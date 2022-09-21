After Vivek Agnihotri, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the reports of Brahmastra having overthrown The Kashmir Files at the box office. Kangana took to social media to fire salvos at Dharma, Karan Johar and the team of Brahmastra. She questioned KJo's "audacity" to belittle a film made on Kashmir genocide. Let's take a look at what she wrote.

Kangana's fiery take

"The audacity to belittle The Kashmir Files, a film made on Hindu genocide (and) also trying to ride on its success. The Kashmir Files was made in ₹10 crore...," Kangana wrote. She went on to add, "Now, according to mafia minions, Karan Johar film has beaten it (The Kashmir Files) brutally... Karan Johar ji aap kya cheeze ho yaar."

Not in a mood to stop there, the Queen actress further added laughing emojis to her post. Earlier, reacting to the Brahmastra leaving behind his film – The Kashmir Files – Vivek Agnihotri had said that he was not a part of any "dumb" race.

Vivek Agnihotri not a part of any "dumb" race

Agnihotri had also questioned how did Brahmastra beat his film and also mentioned paid PRs and influencers. "Hahahaha. I don't know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles...with sticks, rods, hockey... or AK47 or stones... Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks," the ace director had written.

Prior to this, Kangana had asked the makers of Brahmastra the reason behind sharing the gross figure and not the net figure. She has also been questioning Brahmastra's box office numbers and has hinted at the numbers being fake and miscalculated.

Amid all this, Alia Bhatt has maintained that there is no negativity around the film. The Gangubai actress has said that the success of the film proves that the audience is loving it and they don't need to say anything any more to justify it.