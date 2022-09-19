Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on cloud nine after the massive box office success of their latest release – Brahmastra. While the film is reportedly going to cross Rs 300 crore nett in India by the end of its third week, many have raised questions on the film's BO success. Kangana Ranaut had accused the makers of hiding the film's net figures and revealing only the gross figures.

Ranbir Kapoor breaks down Brahmastra BO

And it seems, the Kapoor scion has now taken it upon himself to set the record straight for all those questioning and doubting Brahmastra's figures. "These days, we are reading that a lot of people are discussing the budget of the film. That the budget of Brahmastra is this much, recovery is that much. But Brahmastra is something unique, its budget is not just for this one film but for the whole trilogy," Ranbir told Dainik Bhaskar.

The Shamshera actor further said, "The assets we have made for this film, be it fire or any other superpower, it will be divided in three films. So the figures (for this film) that are floating around are wrong. The film doesn't follow the same economics of other movies in the industry. This is a new beast."

When Kangana raised questions

"I want to interview Karan Johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is the desperation? Also after making Rs 60 cr (that's the nett collection they have declared, I don't believe in this number but nett amount India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come Rs 650 cr film emerged a hit already," Kangana had asked on her Instagram stories.

Well, we hope, Ranbir's answer clears the air for once and for all.