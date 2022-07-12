Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are presently hitting the headlines almost every single day be it with their pregnancy news, film choices, or babymoon details. However, the 'Rockstar' actor is trending again but this time for the wrong reason.

Recently, Alia Bhatt returned to India after completing her schedule for her Hollywood debut project titled 'Heart of Stone' in London along with Gal Gadot. On this occasion, her husband Ranbir Kapoor was seen at the airport to pick her up. Just a few weeks back, the new mom-to-be had slammed the reports of Ranbir going to pick her up from her shoot location. However, this sweet gesture left the actress in shock as she saw her hubby waiting for her outside the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor brutally trolled

Though it was a merry union for the love birds, Ranbir's style did not go down well with the fans and netizens started trolling him as they thought he was in a state of intoxication. Ranbir was papped by the photographers waiting outside the airport while he sat inside his car, scrolling through his phone. While some called him 'nashedi', some claimed that the driver looked better.

However, the couple seems to be unaffected by the massive trolling. Alia appeared extremely happy and gave Ranbir a big hug as she probably didn't expect this. When it comes to their work-life, both the actors are extremely hardworking and Ranbir Kapoor does not want Alia Bhatt to sacrifice her dreams after having a baby and wants to be available for his child most of the time.

'I want them to be close to me'

Recently, the actor opened up about how he would approach fatherhood and said that he wants to share parenting responsibilities with Alia. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor said, "Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we're going share our responsibilities and how we're going to share our time. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we've been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also."

On the work front

Expressing his desire to see Alia grow in her career even after becoming a mother, Ranbir said, "Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don't want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it."

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 this year after dating each other for almost five years. On the work front, the duo will be soon seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film 'Brahmastra', which is slated for a September release.