After much speculation about will they or won't they, Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding functions have officially begun on Wednesday morning at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu residence in Bandra. While the couple still continues to remain tight-lipped, the heavy activity outside the actor's house seals the deal proving the pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing.

Reportedly, the couple has even asked their teams to sign a non-disclosure agreement that refrains them from leaking or divulging any details about the wedding or sharing any picture of the couple or the wedding festivities. In addition, the phones of all the staff have been tagged with stickers as a security measure

According to reports, the Haldi ceremony of the couple has begun and the Mehendi ceremony will take place today at RK House in Chembur. Reports state that a pooja was held in memory of the late Rishi Kapoor before kick-starting the wedding celebrations. The couple's Sangeet ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow i.e. on April 14.

While all of you are eagerly waiting to know the details of the wedding, International Business Times has brought the exclusive details about the grand wedding, including wedding rituals, menu and many more. Keep reading.

Wedding venue:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting married at Vastu, the Barfi actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. However, recently, Alia's stepbrother Rahul Bhatt has claimed that the wedding venue might be shifted to Taj Hotel, Colaba, due to security reasons.

Wedding guests:

According To reports, the couple's intimate wedding will reportedly be attended by only family and close friends. The wedding guest list includes Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and several others.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor has reached Ranbir's house along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir's sister, who flew in from New Delhi with her husband Bharat and daughter Samara. Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain, his cousin Nitasha Nanda, daughter of his late aunt Ritu Nanda, Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayan Mukerji have also reached the wedding venue.

Wedding time:

The couple will be reportedly tying the knot during the early hours of April 16 between 2 am to 4 am.

Bollywood Life reported that Neetu Kapoor has flown in special chefs from Delhi and Lucknow for the special wedding. The guests will be served a variety of cuisines such as Italian, Mexican, Punjabi, Mughalai and many more. A special Delhi chat counter will also be there along with biryanis and kebabs. Apart from this, keeping the choices of all the guests in mind, the couple has also arranged more than 25 vegan and vegetarian dishes on the menu.

Alia Bhatt's outfit

The actress will be wearing Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra outfits for her wedding celebrations.

Reception

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have planned to host a grand reception on April 17. A source close to Ranbir has revealed that the reception will take place in Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai and the event will be attended by celebrities like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and so on and so forth.

Gurudwara langar

According to reports, the couple has also planned to offer langar at a Gurudwara in Mumbai as a wedding ritual. However, the duo will not be present physically at the Gurudwara.

Honeymoon

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have apparently planned a honeymoon in Africa, though they have already visited the place twice before.