A day after newly married Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a surprising announcement about their first baby, there are reports that Ranbir Kapoor is planning to go to the UK to bring her back after his wife wraps up her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'. The 'Raazi' actress is at present shooting for the spy thriller that also features 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot and 'Fifty Shades of Grey' fame Jamie Dornan.

However, the actress has denied any plans and shared a note on Insta stories that reads, "Nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel."

'European countryside is on their mind'

Meanwhile, there are also reports that the couple is planning to go on a vacation. It has been three months now that the couple has tied the knot but hasn't been on a honeymoon. According to Bollywood Life, a well-placed source has revealed that Ranbir and Alia have plans to take a short baby moon as they did not go on their honeymoon.

The insider told Bollywood Life, "She will finish her shoot in the first half of July. But the two haven't had the time to go on a honeymoon due to their packed schedules. But they will head for a quick babymoon before heading back to Mumbai. European countryside is on their mind where they can just relax in each other's company and plan for what lies ahead."

On the work front

Well, the couple surely needs to have some time on their own as they both have quite a busy schedule with several films in the pipeline. The duo will be seen in the upcoming film titled 'Brahmastra', which is slated for a September release, this year. Individually, Alia has films, including Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and 'Jee Le Zara', while Ranbir has 'Shamshera' and a film called 'Animal' helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.