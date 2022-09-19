Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has become the 28th film in Bollywood to enter the elite Rs 200-crore club at the Indian box office.

Brahmastra 10 Day Collection

On Sunday, the business of Brahmastra witnessed around 15 per cent jump and earned around Rs 16.25 crore to Rs 17.25 crore at the Indian box office. Thus taking its 10-day collection to Rs 209-210 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.

As per the trade trackers, the collection is going to remain less during the weekdays, but will witness a jump on weekends.

Now, the trade trackers are expecting the film to reach around Rs 250 crore at the Indian box office in its lifetime.

It is the 28th movie to breach into Rs 200-crore club. Aamir Khan's blockbuster 3 Idiots was the first movie to mint over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.

It is the second film of Ranbir Kapoor to breach into the said club after Sanju.

Check out the list of movies which have grossed over Rs 200 crore or more at the worldwide box office. Note: The ranking are given as per the lifetime collection:

Rank Movie Name Lifetime (Crores) 1 Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion 510.99 2 K.G.F - Chapter 2 434.70 3 Dangal 387.38 4 Sanju 342.53 5 PK 340.8 6 Tiger Zinda Hai 339.16 7 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 320.34 8 War 317.91 9 Padmaavat 302.15 10 Sultan 300.45 11 Dhoom 3 284.27 12 Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior 279.55 13 Kabir Singh 278.24 14 RRR 274.31 15 The Kashmir Files 252.90 16 Uri - The Surgical Strike 245.36 17 Krrish 3 244.92 18 Simmba 240.31 19 Kick 231.85 20 Chennai Express 227.13 21 Bharat 211.07 22 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 210.16 23 Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva 208 24 Golmaal Again 205.69 25 Good Newwz 205.14 26 Happy New Year 203 27 Mission Mangal 202.98 28 3 Idiots 202.95

Source: Bollywood Hungama

What's the Budget of Brahmastra?

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has denied the reports which claimed that the budget of his Brahmastra is Rs 200 crore.

"These days, we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery. But Brahmastra is unique being where the budget is not just for one film but for the whole trilogy," Ranbir Kapoor told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview.

He added, "The assets we have created for the film, like the fire VFX or effects for other superpowers, they will be used in three films. So, it's not like the figures floating around, whether it's hundred rupees or two hundred rupees, are correct. It's all wrong. The economics of this film is not like the economics of other films that have been made in our industry."

His comments come at a time when many trade trackers predicted that the movie is unlikely to become a profitable venture despite crossing Rs 200-crore mark due to high budget.