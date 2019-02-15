Now that Kangana Ranaut has announced that her next directorial would be her own biopic, there are a few celebs who should keep their guards up. From Hrithik Roshan to Karan Johar, a look at 7 celebs who should be worried about Kangana Ranaut's biopic.

Adhyayan Suman: Shekhar Suman's son and Kangana Ranaut's 'Raaz' co-star, Adhyayan Suman, probably wouldn't have found a mention in her biopic had he not spilled the beans on their relationship three years back. The shocking allegations and bewildering accusations did throw many off-guard. Will it be payback time for Kangana?

Aditya Pancholi: Kangana Ranaut's claims that Aditya Pancholi had locked her in a room when she was a newcomer in Mumbai and how his wife, Zarina Wahab, was happy that Aditya was busy with her did fetch her a legal notice from the Pancholis. We wonder if he would find a place in the biopic!

Hrithik Roshan: Kangana is now well-known in the industry for two things – her acting brilliance and her love affair controversy with Hrithik Roshan. While Kangana's revelations didn't find closure in the real world, we wonder if it would get closure in her reel world.

Apurva Asrani and Krish: Both, the scriptwriter and the director, had alleged that Kangana had overtaken their work and taken credit for it. 'Simran' and 'Manikarnika' went through a huge share of controversy owing to the accusation and allegation game between Kangana Ranaut and these two. She might ignore all the other episodes but this one would be hard to erase from the script.

Alia Bhatt: Kangana has been quite vocal about how the industry never comes out in support of her and one person she has particularly targeted has been Alia Bhatt. From calling her 'spineless' to 'Karan Johar's puppet', Kangana has crossed the line a bit. Would Alia feature in the biopic? We wonder!

Karan Johar: Now, if there is one name we would terribly miss if not there in the biopic would be that of Karan Johar. Kangana and Karan Johar's infamous war-of-words which had the industry get divided and take sides was possibly the biggest newsmaker last year. Karan certainly deserves a spot in the biopic.