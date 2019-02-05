Controversial actress Mahika Sharma is once again grabbing headlines. This time she has posted a picture of Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, comparing father and son, and trolled the later saying his dad is her crush.

"When father is so #hothothot @adhyayansuman Yaar papa se motivation le lo [sic]," she captioned the image that shows Shekhar flaunting his muscular body.

Mahika's post did not go down well with many, who criticised her, claiming that she encouraged body-shaming. However, the diva said that she did not intend to body-shame anyone, but she just wanted to express her fondness for Shekhar.

"Why will I body shame, anyone? I also get trolled at times. Even I don't support it at all. But yes, I posted that. I didn't mean to body shame, anyone. We all know how successful Shekhar sir is. And yes, he still looks hot, seductive and is my crush. I enjoy seeing him. He made a strong come back," Mahika told International Business Times India.

Mahika also spoke about Adhyayan's girlfriend, Maera Mishra wanting Kangana Ranaut to be addressed as his ex-girlfriend and not the other way around.

"Recently in an interview, Adhyayan's new girlfriend said that he should not be referred to as Kangana's ex but vice versa. If it's not gender inequality, I don't know what it is. I didn't like the statement, and so gave it back my way. It's a fact that Kangana is a star today, and Adhyayan is still on the way," she said.

When asked the reason behind Mahika speaking about Adhyayan and Kangana's issue, the actress said that although she has no connection in the matter, she is being vocal about it as she is Kangana's fan.

"I love Kangana. You may call me her fan. At least she isn't fake and every now and then she proves that we girls are no less than boys. So, if some other girl will try to shame the queen, she should get it back. I don't know if I am wrong or right, but I did what my heart asked me to do," Mahika concluded.

Mahika will soon feature in Bollywood movie "The modern culture" which will mark the debut of adult film star Danny D.