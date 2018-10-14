Adhyayan Suman, who once dated Kangana Ranaut, had made some shocking revelations about his former girlfriend. From how their relationship started to Kangana allegedly performing black magic on him, Adhyayan had shocked everyone with his confession two years ago.

But people didn't believe him and instead shunned and criticised him. And it is the reason why the actor has chosen not to speak as he didn't get the kind of support needed when he came out with his horrific #MeToo story two years ago.

Requesting all media houses to stop asking him to speak about being harassed at the hands of Kangana Ranaut, Adhyayan tweeted, "#MeToo is a movement empowering men and women alike to come out in the open and speak up. My tweets were a way of reaching out to all the people who wanted to be heard and not to gain any publicity in this hot debacle. I spoke up 2 years ago and I was shunned, criticised on national TV.

"I wasn't believed then and I don't want to waste time retelling a story already out for the public to read. To all the media houses calling me and asking me to speak up in an interview,I do not wish to. I didn't have ur support then and I definitely don't need it now when I've left my past behind and moved on, a stronger man. Thanks."

In 2016, Adhyayan had accused his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut of torturing and abusing him, when they were together.