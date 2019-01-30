Trust our Indian reality shows to change the life of the contestants and they never disappoint. While many participants on these reality shows found their feat in the industry and were bombarded with offers, there have been many who found their soulmates during or soon after the show. And Splitsvilla contestant Maera Mishra seems to be no different.

We stumbled upon a few pictures of the reality show contestant Maera with Shekhar Suman's son and Kangana Ranaut's former boyfriend, Adhyayan Suman. The cosy, romantic photos put up by Maera on Instagram, seem to be singing a different tune altogether.

While sharing a cosy and romantic picture with Adhyayan, Maera captioned it with a heart emoji. And in another picture, she can be seen wishing the actor on his birthday in a special way.

Adhyayan Suman, who has had a few forgettable releases in the last decade or so, was in news two years back for claiming that Kangana Ranaut had resorted to black magic to nullify his career. In a long interview, Adhyayan had spoken up about his tumultuous relationship with Kangana Ranaut and how she had tried to put him down in front of many people in the industry, over and over again.

Talking about how he moved on, Adhyayan had said: "My father always told me to forgive and move on. Today, I am happy she's done well for herself, but if you'd asked me earlier if I was happy for her success, I would have said no, as I was going through too much then. It's only human. I was down in the dumps. Today, I am a new person. I am grateful to God and my parents because of whom I've met a friend who is the nicest person that I have ever met. This is the most beautiful phase of my life."

Well, all is well that ends well. We congratulate Maera and Adhyayan on finding each other and wish them a happy life ahead!