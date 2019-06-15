Kangana Ranaut is not done yet. After a hectic shooting schedule for Mental Hai Kya and Panga, and her Cannes Film Festival 2019 outing, the Bollywood actress is on a break in her home in Manali. But she is in no mood to take it easy and continues to lash out at her Bollywood contemporaries.

In an explosive interview to Mumbai Mirror, Kangana Ranaut spoke about how she felt when a video from the sets of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was leaked to make fun of her. The video showed Kangana Ranaut riding a wooden horse that had mechanical movements. She was made fun of by netizens after the leak, people who don't understand the process of filmmaking and shooting with animals.

Speaking about the incident, Kangana Ranaut told Mumbai Mirror that she knows who leaked the video! Kangana revealed that two people from director Karan Johar's "nepotism gang" have leaked it and that these two people could not learn horse-riding and so are jealous of her. Moreover, her sister Rangoli Chandel has gone ahead and tweeted pictures to help people guess who Kangana Ranaut is talking about.

Read the exact quote of Kangana Ranaut on her leaked horse-riding video:

"I know who released that video. Two other actors of the nepotism gang were also learning horse-riding at the same place as me. They practiced for one day and got so sore that they didn't return. I was galloping and doing all sorts of stunts. The wooden horse was only used for close-up shots. Just because they cannot ride a horse they got jealous of me and released the video."

Even as we were reading Kangana Ranaut's interview in the Mumbai tabloid and trying to guess who these people were, her sister Rangoli Chandel shared pictures on Twitter of two people horse-riding, and they looked like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt! Rangoli has created yet another controversy with this tweet.

Rangoli Chandel said on Twitter, "These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping...and action right on a horse back, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tunhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon , pls prove me wrong show me one vidoe of pappus galloping."

See the leaked video of Kangana Ranaut riding a wooden horse in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and decide for yourself. But do you think Ranbir and Alia could do it?