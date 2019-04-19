Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 has got a flying start at the box office. The multilingual movie, which hit the screens on Friday, April 19, has been released in over 1,300 screens in South India and marked good response from the cine-goers in Tamil Nadu on day 1.

Kanchana 3 has been released in about 500 screens in Tamil Nadu. The movie had special early morning shows in and outside Chennai on the opening day. The success of the previous instalments and the promotions helped Lawrence's flick to attract the viewers for the fans' shows, say trade trackers.

In Chennai, Kanchana 3 has 330+ shows out of which 200+ shows are having above 70 per cent occupancy rate. Outside the capital city, the movie is expected to enjoy good viewership for the matinee and evening shows as the Muni franchise has a solid fan base among the family audience.

Kanchana 3 has been released in over 700 screens in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The movie has got a slow start in the Telugu-speaking states. Nani's Telugu film Jersey, which has also been released on the same day, has become the first choice of cine-goers among the Tollywood audience. However, the collection is expected to improve if the Raghava Lawrence-starrer garners positive talk.

It has been well-received in some parts of Karnataka. Whereas the movie has opened in over 100 screens in Kerala and expected to perform well in the days to come in God's Own Country.

With Good Friday holiday and lack of competition in Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood, Kanchana 3 is predicted to do well in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka in its first weekend.

Meanwhile, Kanchana 3, which has Oviyaa, Vedhika and Nikki Tamboli in the female leads, has opened to fairly positive reviews in Tamil Nadu. Trade trackers predict the film to perform well in the next two days.