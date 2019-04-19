Kanchana 3 is the fourth instalment in the Muni franchise. Raghava Lawrence has not just acted in the films but has also written and directed the films to ensure that the horror-comedies strike the chord with the viewers.

In the latest movie, Oviyaa of Bigg Boss Tamil 1 fame, Vedhika and Nikki Tamboli are playing the female leads. Sathyaraj, Kabir Duhan Singh, Kovai Sarala, Kishore, Manobala, Nedumudi Venu and host of other actors are part of the cast.

Kanchana 3, which is seeing the light of the day in Tamil and Telugu on April 19, has aspiring singers composing the music. Vetri and Sushil Choudhary have handled the cinematography, while Ruben has edited the flick.

Story

The story of the movie is set in a mansion. Lawrence appears as Raghava and Kaali. Like in the previous films in the franchise, the hero is possessed by a spirit to accomplish its goal. How the super-natural power seeks its revenge forms the crux of the story.

Hype

The three movies in the Muni franchise have not just become successful in Tamil, but also in Telugu. Interestingly, it is being dubbed in Kannada. There is huge expectation from the movie. Will it live up to the hype? Check out in the viewers' words below: