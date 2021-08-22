Alexandra Djavu, a Russian model and actress, who had worked in the Tamil film Kanchana 3, was found dead at her residence in Goa on Friday, 20 August. A preliminary investigation has revealed that she might have died by suicide.

As per the reports, Alexandra Djavu's body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in North Goa. The cops have stated that she might have died due to suicide, but they are awaiting the post-mortem report.

It is reported that she was under depression after her boyfriend left her recently. The Goa police are investigating all possible angles to the death and are likely to interrogate her ex-boyfriend.

In 2019, she had lodged a complaint against a Chennai photographer of sexual harassment and he was arrested by the cops. He is expected to be interrogated by the Goa police.

The investigating officers have already approached the Russian Embassy to appoint representatives to complete the medico-formal formalities.

She was just 24 and her untimely death has come as a shock to Kollywood fans.

Alexandra Djavu was seen in the third installment of Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3, an action horror-comedy flick. She was one of the female leads in the movie which had Oviyaa and Vedhika in the main heroines' characters.

Djavu was seen in the role of a revenge-seeking ghost.

Deaths in 2021

Kollywood has lost many celebrities in 2021. Last week, Tamil VJ and actor Ananda Kannan died due to cancer. He was 48. A few days ago, popular Malayalam actress Chithra passed away at the age of 56 after suffering a massive heart attack at her residence in Chennai.

GN Rangarajan, G Ramachandran, Venkat Subha, Nellai Siva, KV Anand, SK Krishnankanth, Vivek, and Thennarasu are some of the notable Tamil celebrities who died in 2021.