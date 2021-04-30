KV Anand's death has come as a big shock to Kollywood which was yet to fully recover from the loss of actor Vivekh. The celebrities from Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries have now mourned the passing away of the cinematographer-turned-filmmaker, who passed away on Friday, 30 April, due to cardiac arrest.

Who was KV Anand?

KV Anand was a photographer before he decided to follow his passion to learn the art of cinematography. He started the journey by assisting noted cinematographer PC Sreeram in the films like Gopura Vasalile, Thiruda Thiruda, and Devar Magan along with a few other films. He turned independent cameraman with Mohanlal and Shobana's Malayalam film Thenmavin Kombath for which he won a National Award.

Kadhal Desam was his first Tamil film as a cinematographer and Shankar's Mudhalvan brought him under the spotlight. He worked in 14 movies as a cinematographer in multiple languages and became a filmmaker with Kana Kandaen.

Rajinikanth's Sivaji was his last movie as the cinematographer. As a director, he tasted his big success with Suriya's Ayan. Jiiva's Ko, Suriya's Maattrraan, Dhanush's Anegan, and Vijay Sethupathi's Kavan made him one of the top filmmakers in Kollywood when it came to action thrillers. Kaappaan remains his last movie as a director.

KV Anand was working on the script of a love story in the election backdrop for the last 18 months.

This is the second shocking death in a span of two weeks after Vivekh, who too died of cardiac arrest on 17 April.

Celebs Condole

From Mohanlal to Rajinikanth, Vishal Krishna to Allu Arjun, many celebrities have mourned the death of KV Anand on Twitter. Check out their condolence tweets.

KS Chithra: Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of K.V.Anand sir who was one of the finest cinematographers and directors in Cinema industry. I had the privilege working in some of his films. I join his family, friends and fans in praying for the departed soul.Folded hands

#KVAnand #RIPKVAnand

Mohanlal: Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams

Dhanush: A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir.

Amyra Dastur: #kvanand Sir, you were one of the most passionate & disciplined filmmaker's I had the honour to work with. You launched me into Tamil Cinema & for that I will always be forever grateful. Thank you for everything sir. Cinema will not be the same without you. Rest in Peace sir ♥️

Allu Arjun: Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family . Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand

Gautham Karthik: We've lost a wonderful creator. #KVAnand sir may you rest in peace.

My condolences to the family...

KhushbuSundar: Just unbelievable!! #RIP #KVAnand Folded handsFolded hands

Vishal: Deeply Shocking & Completely Shattered to hear the news that India's most renowned Cinematographer #KVAnand passed away, this is not a News that can be easily digested, completely numb & have no words beyond this, may his soul #RIP

Deepest condolences to his family

#RIPKVAnand

..: Unbelievable and shocked to see how unpredictable life could be. You will be missed sir. Om Shanthi #KVAnand

Harish Kalyan: This is so shocking !! A big fan of your amazing camera work and brilliant direction. May your soul rest in peace sir. Condolences to the near & dear ones! #KVAnand #RIP

Krishh: Im horrified & Devastated after hearing the News #kvanand sir.. Amazing human being.. No God....! My Sincere Condolences to the family and loved ones.. Rest in Peace Sir.

priyadarshan: Shocked and Saddened to hear the loss of dear K V Anand. Heartfelt condolences

#KVAnand

Anjana Rangan: This year is even worse than last year. Cant believe this .. #KVAnand sir..Broken heart this loss is just too much to take!

Sakshi Agarwal: Shocking to hear the news !

Still Couldn't believe you are no more . Rest in Peace #KVAnand sir Broken heart

Shanthnu Glowing star ஷாந்தனு Buddy: Shocking ... a nice human being , a brilliant technician ...

#KVAnand sir #Rip Folded hands

That's all LIFE is ... we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow... that's how unpredictable life has become ...

PLS PLS EVERYONE MASK UP ... DOUBLE MASK UP ... #CoVid2021INDIA

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Rest in peace K. V. Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! Folded hands Heartbroken! Broken heart

Sayyeshaa: My heart is broken! KV Anand sir gone too soon! He was the sweetest and treated me like a daughter! RIP Folded hands @anavenkat

Mohan Raja: #KVAanand sir

One of the rare special person in the whole of Indian industry who excelled Cinematography and Direction together Folded hands

A great soul

Will be missed forever Broken heart

Ashok Selvan: Unbelievable. Gone too soon. Will miss you sir Broken heart #RIPKVAnand

Iswarya Menon: Just can't believe the news I read about KV Anand sir Broken heart

A genius filmmaker now no more .

May his soul rest in peace Disappointed faceFolded hands