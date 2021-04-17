A day after suffering a cardiac arrest, Tamil comedian Vivek passed away on Saturday, 17 April, at a private hospital in Chennai. He was aged 59 and survived by his wife and daughter.

He breathed his last around 4.35 am. He was on ECMO support in the ICU of SIMS Hospital after undergoing an angioplasty due to 100% block in the LAD vessel of his left coronary artery on Friday. He was rushed to the hospital by his wife after he fell unconscious due to discomfort.

This comes as a shock to his fans and well-wishers as two days ago he was encouraging people to take measures for the prevention of Covid-19. He had also taken the Covid-19 vaccine in the Government Omandurar hospital in Chennai and people linked the cardiac arrest to the vaccination. However, the hospital clarified that there was no direct connection between the Covid-19 vaccine and cardiac arrest.

Who Was Vivek?

Vivek was introduced to films by none other than legendary filmmaker K Balachander in a small role in Manathil Uruthi Vendum. He was assisting the director in the movie. Thereafter, he was seen doing supporting roles, mainly as the heroes' side-kick.

In his four-decade association with the film industry, Vivek worked with almost all the stars that include Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Vikram and Suriya among many others. He worked in over 200 movies and he won numerous awards that include three Filmfares for Best Comedian roles.

He was honoured with Padma Shri for his contribution to Tamil Cinema in 2009 by the Government of India.

Celebs Mourn the Death of Vivek

Prakash Raj: Ahhh.. #vivek ...gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts n trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP

Khushbu Sundar: #NewProfilePic gone away too soon. You entertained us all your life, now you leave us in tears and pain. #RIP #Vivek Folded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded hands

Nivin Pauly: RIP #Vivek sir! You will be missed.

Mohan Raja: #Vivek Sir

Shocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more

Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured

Deep condolences to the family

Arivazhagan: #Vivek Sir - One of d rarest comedian who makes us laugh with his social thoughts & also did such morals too. Really a Great Loss & You'll be lived ever not only 4 d laughs you made but for d good deeds you rooted in this land. Respect #ChinnaKalaivaanar Folded handsFolded hands

SR Prabhu: A great loss to the industry and Tamilnadu .You will be remembered forever through millions of laughter you gave us and trees you planted!! Rest in peace vivek sir! #RIPVivek

Gautham Karthik: Not able to believe this... He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it.

There will never be another like you sir.

We will miss you. Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir #ripvivek

Vikram Prabhu: You were a reason for many smiles and laughters sir. A great comedian, wonderful actor and a socially conscious citizen. Unbearable to think you are not there anymore. Will miss you as one of your fans. #RipVivek sir Broken heartFolded handsFolded hands

DEVI SRI PRASAD: OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary

@Actor_Vivek sirFolded hands

Heartbreaking..

Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY

I hav always been his diehard FAN

U wl live in our Hearts forever dear SirFolded handsBouquet #ripvivek

vasuki bhaskar: The million trees you have planted and the seed of good you have sowed in the young minds will live on to speak about you. Till the very end spreading social message. It is terribly saddening to hear #RIPVivek @Actor_Vivek There will be a vaccum in our Tamil industry as well.

Aju Varghese: Shocked to hear the demise of legendary actor

@Actor_Vivek sir Disappointed face

May His Soul Rest In PeaceRoseRose #RIPVivek