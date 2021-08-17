The death of popular Tamil VJ and actor Ananda Kannan has come as a shock to the fans and his well-wishers. He passed away on Monday, 16 August, at the age of 48 after suffering from bile duct cancer.

Ananda Kannan's Journey

His journey had kick-started in Singapore and shifted to Chennai. He was working at Sun Music as a video jockey. His unique anchoring skills enjoyed a lot of fan following in the 2000s and his shows like Sindubad and Savaal Singapore earned him a lot of popularity among the Tamils.

Following his successful stint in TV, he made his acting debut in Venkat Prabhu's Saroja. Some of his notable films were: Mullum Malarum and Adhisaya Ulagam.

Popular VJ Divyadarshini, while speaking with the Times of India, has said that she had a few conversations with him and called him a "unique" person at his work.

"Though I was not very close to him, he always came across to me as a warm person. I have had quite a few conversations with him. He was always sweet and kind, and would always be seen with a smile. He was a perfect gentleman. He was good and unique at his work. He was among those anchors who paved the way for anchors becoming stars. He was one of the favourite anchors of '90s kids." The daily quotes her as saying.

Many celebs took Twitter to express their condolence. Check out their posts:

Venkat Prabhu: A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences

RIP popular TV anchor #Anandakannan, had interviewed many top film celebrities. This one with Vijay and Asin during Pokkiri @SunTV was one of his popular interviews. pic.twitter.com/ZqP5s9DEBA — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) August 17, 2021

RK SURESH: Rest in peace dear

VJ #AnandaKannan passed away who interviewed Thalapathy Vijay & Asin after Pokkiri release .!? pic.twitter.com/E1OmQQBree — Online Vijay FC (@OnlineVijayFC) August 17, 2021

SakthiBala: #RIPanandakannan

9️⃣0️⃣'s Kids Favorite Anchor #AnandaKannan Is No More

Coz Of Bile Duct Cancer !

#RIPanandakannan