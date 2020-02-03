Simbu aka Silambarasan is turning a year older on Monday, 3 February. The actor, who is working on his ambitious film Maanadu, is celebrating the day like every year.

However, among all the birthdays that Simbu celebrated, the memorable bash remains the one in which many top names from Kollywood attended the party. Notably, the Tamil film industry's popular couple Ajith Kumar and Shalini graced the occasion to make it a special birthday.

Yes, Ajith Kumar, who rarely appears in parties, took out time from his busy schedule to attend the party a decade ago. Simbu is a self-proclaimed fan of Thala and always kept in high regards.

Hence, Ajith's presence did not take many by a surprise. Knowing that Simbu loves him a lot, the Valimai actor was not keen to disappoint him and decided to turn up to the event with his wife, who became the cynosure of all the eyes.

Ajith and Shalini sang the birthday song for Simbu with others and made the celebration a memorable one for the actor. Those days, Thala used to occasionally attend the birthday parties, which has now become a rarity.

Apart from Ajith and Shalini, many others that include KS Ravikumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arya, Premji, Venkat Prabhu, Mirchi Shiva, Sarath Kumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sneha, Jai, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Gayathri Raghuram, Mohan Raja, Bharath and Gautham Menon were part of the birthday celebration.

On his 37 birthday today, we revisited the memorable moment of Simbu's life.

On the work front, Simbu has done an extended role in his ex-girlfriend Hansika Motwani's next film Maha and working on Maanadu.