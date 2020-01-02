Vijay TV's popular anchor Divyadarshini aka DD Neelakandan has come under attack from a section of netizens. The TV host-turned-actress has been slut-shammed by people with 'sanskari-mindset' on Instagram.

New Year Wishes Greeted with Lessons on Dress

The channel has posted a video on its Instagram page where Divyadarshini sends New Year wishes to the people. In the clip, she says, "Hi everyone, just wanted to thank you all on the occasion of New Year. You have been a big support for mr and thank you so much for your love. Your love is what kept me going," she claims.

"May the New Year bring you lots of happiness and joy. I never take anybody's time for granted. I will try and work harder to entertain you all. Keep loving. Thank you and wish you all a very happy 2020. I wish you love, joy, health, wealth, and peace," she added in the clip.

DD Sports Army-printed shorts and T-Shirt

While she had good intentions of wishing her fans, a section of people did not like to see her in army-printed shorts with a green t-shirt. As a result, she is subject to massive slut-shaming from the conservative people, who have questioned the reason behind wearing the "revealing" outfit.

Some have complained that she has started wearing such dresses only these days and asked her what has changed her mindset all of a sudden.

Nonetheless, Divyadarshini's hardcore fans have no reasons to complain. Like always, they have praised the actress' latest look and requested her not to bother about negative comments coming her way.

Divyadarshini has hosted several shows on Vijay TV include Jodi Number One, Boys Vs Girls, Home Sweet Home and Super Singer T20. She is currently hosting the popular chat show Koffee with DD

The 34-year old has worked in a lot of movies that includes, Whistle and Madhavan's comedy entertainer Nala Damayanthi, Pa Pandi and Sarvam Thaala Mayam.