Popular Tamil TV host Dhivyadharshini is all set to make her debut in Telugu films. She will be doing a key role in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming movie titled Romantic.

After wrapping up a shooting schedule recently, she tweeted, "So happpy to finish the first schedule of #Romantic movie with my sweetheart Hero @ActorAkashPuri fun working... Thnks for the love n respect dear team n spl Thnks @purijagan sir for trustin me n @Charmmeofficial darling n director @anilpaduri garu @PuriConnects #Goa. [sic]"

Actress-turned-producer Charmme Kaur was quick to respond to post and she wrote, "Love u DD ... nuvvu bangarum can't wait to show people ur super energetic role in #romantic . [sic]"

Director Puri Jagannadh is producing the movie in association with Charmme Kaur apart from writing the story and screenplay.

Anil Paduri-directed film is the launchpad of Akash Puri, son of Puri Jagannadh. Ketika Sharma plays the female lead in the Telugu movie.

However, Romantic marks the debut of Dhivyadharshini in Telugu. She started her career as a child anchor in Vijay TV's Ungal Theerpu in 1999 aired on Vijay TV. She turned actress with K Balachander's TV series Rekkai Kattiya Manasu telecast on Raj TV.

She started acting with Kamal Haasan's Nala Damayanthi way back in 2003. In the years to come, she was part of a few movies, but she became more popular with television serials and reality shows like Selvi, Jodi Number One, Airtel Super Singer, etc.

Celebrity chat show, Koffee with DD became her hit show and made her a household name among Tamil TV and cinema audience. She was recently seen in GV Prakash Kumar's Sarvam Thaala Mayam. She is currently working on Vikram and Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram.