Director AL Vijay's Telugu movie Kanam starring Sai Pallavi, Naga Shourya, and Veronika Arora has impressed the audience and received positive reviews and ratings from them.

Kanam in is a psychological horror thriller drama. Vijay has written the script and dialogues for the movie produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film has been awarded a U/A certificate by the censor board and has a runtime of 1.41 hours.

Kanam movie's story: The film is about a married couple (Sai Pallavi) and (Naga Shourya), who get their baby aborted to focus on their respective careers. But the ghost of the baby (Veronika Arora) sets out to take revenge against the parents and the people, who support them to kill her in the womb. The rest of the story is all about her revenge saga.

Analysis: Kanam explores a brand new revenge story and the director has brought it to the big screen with some interesting twists and thrilling elements. The movie is engaging and entertaining from the beginning till the end. AL Vijay is successful in making it a horror thriller, say the audience.

Performances: Sai Pallavi, Naga Shourya, and Veronika Arora have done justice to their roles and their performances are the highlights of Kanam. Gandhari Nithin, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Santhana Bharathi, Rekha, Nizhalgal Ravi and Stunt Silva have done a good job and they are also the assets of the film, say the viewers.

Technical: Kanam has very good production values. Nirav Shah's cinematography, CS Sam's background score, Anthony's editing and special effects are the attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

Kanam movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict and ratings for the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's response.

Vamsi Kaka @vamsikaka

#Kanam is a flawless thriller with fantastic visuals & haunting background score. Baby Veronica is the star of he film. Both Sai Pallavi & Naga Shourya delivered good performances. #KanamFromApril27

G Ranjith Kumar‏ @smm2ranjith

#Kanam View Point: Though the concept is a valid one to project, its presentation completely deviates from it. In the name of thriller, you witness soft corners. Background score scores big...

Survi‏ @PavanSurvi

#SaiPallavi proved beyond doubt that she can be eccentric and mild as well in her films. But can she be matured and portray terror on screen? Here to find out... #Kanam Premiere

123telugu @123telugu

The film has come to half time with very good suspense element. Break now..

NK‏ @NK2VLNSK

#Kanam ... Not worth of Sai Pallavi or Veronica .. a complete TV movie that came into theaters ..

Watch Kanam official trailer here: