Bharat Ane Nenu, which is making fantastic collection at the box office, is facing a threat from Achari America Yatra (AAY), Kanam and Avengers: Infinity War, which are set to halt its dream run in its second week.

Achari America Yatra is a romance drama, which is high on entertainment quotient. Directed by Nageshwar Reddy, the movie features Vishnu Manchu and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. The movie was earlier slated for release on January 26, but has been postponed several times.

Achari America Yatra revolves around the story of Achari (Vishnu Manchu), who tricks his Guru (Brahmanandam) into taking a group trip to the US to pursue his dream girl (Pragya Jaiswal), who he met in India. What follows is a series of hilarious events, everything surrounding the Achari, his Guru and the other Acharis. Its promos have generated a lot of curiosity about the film among the film-goers.

Kanam is a horror thriller drama film starring Sai Pallavi, Veronika Arora and Naga Shourya. Written and directed by AL Vijay, this psychological thriller explores the emotional relationship between a young mother and her unborn daughter. Its posters, teaser and trailer have grabbed many eyeballs and film-goers are eagerly waiting for its release in the cinema halls.

Avengers: Infinity War is an American superhero film. It is the third installment in the Avengers franchise and the first two films in the series have become a hit with the Telugu viewers. Encouraged by their success, the makers are dubbing and releasing the movies in Telugu.

All the three movies have got good hype and promotion and they are expected to release in a large number of cinema halls together across the Telugu states. The unavailability of enough number of screens is likely to force these movies to ditch Bharat Ane Nenu out of some theaters across these states. They are also likely to affect its collection by becoming the first choice for many film-goers.