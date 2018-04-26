AL Vijay's Diya is the latest film to join the list of horror thrillers made in Kollywood in the last couple of years. The director is presenting a commercial entertainer with a message.

Diya, which is releasing simultaneously in Telugu as Kanam, stars Sai Pallavi of Malayalam blockbuster Premam fame. It also marks the debut of Naga Shourya in Tamil films. Child artiste Veronika Arora will be seen in an important role in the flick, which has RJ Balaji, Stunt Silva and others in the cast.

Sam CS has composed the music, Anthony has edited the flick, while Nirav Shah had handled the cinematography department.

Story Analysis:

Diya is a revenge drama laced with regular commercial elements. The template is similar to the usual horror thrillers. Thulasi (Sai Pallavi) and Krishna (Naga Shourya)'s baby gets aborted as they have different ambition and goals to achieve in their lives. But their lack of judgment results in deaths of their family members.

People, who are behind the abortion, are killed one after the other. Even the doctors behind it die, making Thulasi suspicious about the series of deaths. What follows thereafter should be seen on-screen.

Review:

The movie has been lauded by critics, who have already seen the movie in a special screening. Sai Pallavi has come up with a good performance. Nirav Shah's cinematography and Sam CS' background elevate the quality of Diya.

The movie will have a theatrical release on Friday, April 27. Here, we bring you the live audience's updates about the flick: