Kammara Sambhavam box office collection: Dileep's film overpowers Manju Warrier's Mohanlal

Dileep's Kammara Sambhavam has received a flying start at the Kerala box office in its first weekend. The movie has done superb business and performed a lot better than other Vishu releases like Manju Warrier's Mohanlal and Jayaram's Panchavarna Thatha.

Kammara Sambhavam had garnered a good pre-release talk, helping the movie to register good occupancy, which translated into collections. As per the early estimates, the Dileep starrer has grossed over Rs 5 crore in the state.

The industry eagerly awaited to see the clash between Kammara Sambhavam and Mohanlal as the two movies stars the ex-married couple Dileep and Manju Warrier, respectively.

Both Mohanlal and Panchavarna Thatha are estimated to have grossed over Rs 2 crore at the Kerala box office.

As per Forum Keralam, which tracks the collection of Cochin multiplex, Kammara Sambhavam raked in Rs 6.41 lakhs from 17 shows and registered occupancy of 99.23 percent Saturday. The movie almost made the same amount of business on its second day by collecting Rs 6.36 lakh from 18 shows to take its two-day total to Rs 12.78 lakh.

Panchavarna Thatha comes a distant second at the Cochin multiplexes. The two-day total collection of the flick stands at Rs 4.96 lakh. Manju Warrier's Mohanlal has been pushed to the third place at Cochin multiplexes as it ended up collecting Rs 4.61 lakh.

With decent to good word mouth coming for Kammara Sambhavam, the Dileep starrer is expected to do well in the days to come.