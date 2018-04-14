Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is known for his versatile acting and huge fan base in Kerala and other parts of India. Now, a movie is made after his name and Manju Warrier plays his diehard fan in the Mollywood movie.

Though the movie is called Mohanlal, it does not chronicle Lalettan's journey but is about his diehard fan. Mohanlal's influence on her life forms the crux of the story. Director Sajid Yahiya of Inspector Dawood Ibrahim fame helmed the project and Suneesh Varanad penned the screenplay.

While leading actress Manju Warrier plays Meenukutty, Indrajith Sukumaran and Unni Krishnan appeared in other key roles. Salim Kumar, Aju Varghese, Shebin Benson, Vishal Krishna and others form the ensemble cast. Mohanlal movie has Tony Joseph and Prakash Alex's music. Shaji Kumar handled the cinematography and Shameer Muhammed edited the flick.

In India cinema, not many movies are made on stars from their fans' perspective. One such recent example is Shah Rukh Khan's Fan.

Buzz:

The movie has spiked viewers' curiosity for the simple reason that it is about a Mohanlal fan. Moreover, Manju Warrier is starring in the film. The impressive teaser has doubled the audience's expectations. Will the film live up to the hype? Find it out in their words here:

Breaking Movies: #MohanlalMovie, the story of a women for whom #Mohanlal is everything, will be an exciting watch for fans of all actors out there & not just #lalettan fans, others may find it bit OTT/far stretched, but the film has enough in it for a one time watch

Forum Reelz: #Mohanlal :

As The Name Suggests This A Treat For Mohanlal Fans And A Decent Family Entertainer For Others ✌️

@Indrajith_S & @themanjuwarrier Did Their Part Well

Length Could Have Been Trimmed

It Makes U Laugh & Cry ✌️

Don't Miss Is If U Are A @mohanlal Fan

#Mohanlal Decent First Half..Treat for @Mohanlal fans

Snehasallapam: #Mohanlal Movie 1st Half Report ~

Overall a avg to good first half... goosebumps for Lalettan fans... film becoming interesting towards Interval...

If second half comes out well, then sure shot....

@MOHANLALFANZ @MohanlalMovies @MohanlalMFC @TrendsMohanlal @TeamMohanlal

