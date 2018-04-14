After the success of Ramaleela, Dileep is back with Kammara Sambhavam, which has Bollywood and Tamil actor Siddharth playing an important role. Rathish Ambat, who was an ad filmmaker, is making his directorial debut with Kammara Sambhavam, a project on which he worked for four years.

Tamil actor Bobby Simha, Murali Gopi, Namitha Pramod, Shweta Mohan, Manikuttan, Vinay Forrt and others will be seen in supporting roles. The movie has Gopi Sundar's music, Suresh Urs' editing and Sunil KS's cinematography.

Story:

Dileep plays a freedom fighter named Kammaran Nambiar in the movie. He fights against the British Raj, but his role has not been recorded in the history books.

Kammaran Nambiar was inspired by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's ideology and joined his Indian National Army. The movie, which is set in the backdrop of World War II, tries to present the different phases of his life with fictional elements infused into the story to make it a commercial entertainer.

Hype

The movie has generated a lot of hype with its teaser and songs. With good promotions, the viewers hopes have been kept high on this Vishu release. Will it live up to the people's expectations? Find it in their words below:

The first show is about to begin. We will bring you updates as and when netizens post comments on the Malayalam flick. Stay tuned.