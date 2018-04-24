Dileep's much-hyped Kammara Sambhavam has failed to set the box office on fire. The collection of the Malayalam movie, which was released on the occasion of Vishu festival, reportedly slowed down though it had a good start.

As per the trade reports, Kammara Sambhavam has grossed Rs 6.62 crore with a net income of Rs 5.25 crore by the end of its second weekend. The distributors' share of the movie stands at Rs 3.03 crore.

Although the movie got a flying start, the craze around the flick diminished due to the mixed response. The Dileep's flick has to perform well in the days to come to break even.

#KammaraSambhavam 9 Days Kerala Box Office Collection Update :



Despite Of A Massive Start In KBO, Movie Was Unable To Capture Its Momentum pic.twitter.com/LU3c0Q4NoG — Forum Reelz (@Forumreelz) April 24, 2018

Meanwhile, a new trailer of Kammara Sambhavam has been released. It is an attempt to attract the audience's attention.

On the other end, Manju Warrier's Vishu release Mohanlal has not performed as per expectations. So far, it has grossed Rs 3.97 crore with a net income of Rs 3.15 crore. The distributors' share stands at Rs 1.81 crore.

However, Panchavarnathatha, which was the dark horse among Vishu releases, has emerged victorious at the box office. It has grossed Rs 5.56 crore with a net income of 4.41 crore and the distributors' share stands at Rs 1.81 crore.

It has already garnered a 'hit' status at the collection centres.

Meanwhile, Kuttanadan Marappa too has done well at the Kerala box office by grossing Rs 8.10 crore with a net income of Rs 6.42 crore and distributors' share of Rs 3.58 crore. Whereas Sudani from Nigeria has grossed Rs 12.46 crore with a net income of Rs 9.89 crore and distributors' share of Rs 5.42 crore.