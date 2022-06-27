Kamal Haasan's new movie Vikram has entered the elite 400-crore club, as the makers are all set to celebrate its glorious 25th-day theatrical run tomorrow.

According to the latest reports from theaters, the film is running amid 100 percent occupancy even on its 24th day, a clear indication that the film will break more collection records in the coming days.

Kamal Haasan's mammoth comeback

It was on June 03 that Vikram hit the theaters all across the world. Upon its release, the film garnered highly positive reviews from all corners, and it literally set the box-office on fire.

The film also marked the strong comeback of Kamal Haasan, who had a tough patch in his career over the past few years.

Meanwhile, trade analyst LM Kaushik said that the film is performing exceptionally well in Kerala. He revealed that the film has collected around Rs 40 crore from Kerala alone, an undoubtedly remarkable feat.

Vikram: All you need to know

Vikram is a high-voltage action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in other crucial roles.

Nadipin Nayakan of Kollywood Suriya also played a pivotal cameo role in the film.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for this film, while Girish Gagadharan has handled the cinematography.

The film ended in a very interesting manner, and audiences are now eagerly waiting for the next installment in Lokesh's cinematic universe.