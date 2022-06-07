Rolex, the kingpin of all the drug dealings, seems to have made a mark in the audience's hearts. Suriya's short cameo post-Vikram climax has received a thunderous response. #Rolex has been trending on social media platforms ever since the release of the multi-starrer. The six-minute appearance has been received with claps and cheers across all the theatres.

On the first day, the movie collected Rs 23.2 crore, thereby becoming the third biggest opener of 2022 in Kollywood. On its second day, Vikram collected Rs 20 crore. However, the Sunday collection was higher than what it made on Friday and Saturday.

Vikram raked in Rs 24 crore, taking a three-day collection to Rs 67.2 crore. As per trade reports, the movie collected around Rs 109 crore from the domestic box office in three days. Trade pundits are predicting Rs 140 crores from the domestic market in the first four days. An overwhelmed Kamal also presents a luxury Lexus car to the director as a token of appreciation.

Watch mechanic Mani got Awarded by #Rolex & the film was directed by #Vikram Kumar..?



It's all interlinked..?



[Shared] pic.twitter.com/tZe9enhD5C — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) June 7, 2022

The film has an ensemble star cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Chemban Vinod, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan are also part of the cast. Produced by Raajkamal Films banner and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Kamal Haasan plays the role of an ex-raw agent Vikram, which also has a nostalgic connection to his 1986 film. The actor has already revealed that the title is a homage to his 1986 film. Fahadh Faasil plays Amar, a private investigator and Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist Santhanam. Suriya's character Rolex has indeed paved the way for a sequel where Kamal will embrace a journey to hunt down Rolex.