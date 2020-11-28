Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan is going to be seen in Shankar's highly-anticipated Indian 2 and Lokesh Kangaranj's Vikram.

However, the shooting for Indian two was stalled due to an accident which took place on the sets killing three people and injuring nine others. The shooting for Vikram will kick start in December.

As per reports, Kamal has decided to wrap up the shoot for Indian 2 and Vikram by March next year. Kamal will later get busy with his political party Makkal Needhi Miam's election campaigns ahead of the Tamil Nadu state general elections. Kamal has reportedly informed the same both Shankar and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

While the latter looks all set to complete Vikram within time, Shankar's film seems doubtful as of now. Vikram will be Kamal Haasan's 232 films, the teaser of the film which released earlier created a lot of buzz on social media and fans are highly anticipating the release of the film.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1999 film with the same title, the sequel has a huge stellar cast of Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh among others playing pivotal roles