Master helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj starring Thalapathy Vijay and Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly the most anticipated film that is scheduled to hit screens in the coming months. With the film's teaser expected to release in just a few hours, it is of no doubt that Vijay fans are expecting nothing short of a mind-boggling teaser. We spoke to a few fans in Chennai and this what they had to say.

Vijay fan Vimal a resident of Nungambakkam Chennai told IBTimes that "I have been a Vijay fan from the time I was 9 years old. Since then I have watched all his films on the first day. With the teaser releasing on Diwali I am not able to control my excitement to watch the teaser."

Another fan Jagdish from Saidapet said the trailer is a massive treat. "With the teaser releasing on Deepavali, we consider this to be a massive treat. We were looking forward to watching the film in theaters but I am sure this will keep our energies boosted till the film officially hits screens," he told IBTimes.

Vijay fan Balaji from Villivakam said: "I have been a die-hard Vijay fan for the past 17 years, ever since the release of the films first look I am waiting eagerly to see my idol (Vijay). For me, the release of the film's teaser will be considered Deepavali."

Vijay Sethupathi fan Vikram also shared a similar excitement. He said "I am greatly looking forward to seeing the teaser of my Anna (big brother) release on Deepavali. I have set a timer on my phone so that I can watch the teaser as soon as it gets released."

Vijay's Master

The makers of the film have planned to release the teaser of the film at 6 p.m. today. Fans of both the actors are literally having a countdown as to when the clock strikes 6 and the teaser will be released. The film was earlier to be released on April 9 but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film will not hit screens on Pongal 2021. Apart from these two actors, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, and Shanthnu, among others. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.