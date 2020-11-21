With just six months left for the Tamil Nadu general elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has appealed to people to sign up for voter id cards. He further said that the voter id card is a big weapon for the people.

2021 will definitely be a big year for Tamil Nadu, with the general elections coming up, Actor turned politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan will contest as the chief ministerial candidate.

He has urged in a video from his Twitter account to those who are eligible to vote to sign up for voter ID cards.

In the two-and-a-half-minute video, Kamal Haasan reaches out to all those who have not yet enrolled for their voter ID cards and urges them to take advantage of special camps that will be set up in the state later this month and in December.

He had claimed that the voter id card is a big weapon and. He had also claimed that Those who want change, those who say the system is not right, those who say all are thieves... don't have a voter ID.

The Rising of a new era in Politics

The state is scheduled to vote for a new government in May. This will be the first state election since the death of two icons of Tamil Nadu politics - M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

It will also be the first state election for Kamal Haasan and his MNM, which was founded in February 2018. Kamal Haasan has listed "livelihood, jobs, and drinking water" among his key poll issues for the upcoming elections