Kamal Haasan, the Ulaganayagan of Indian cinema has been tested positive for Covid. The actor himself confirmed the news on his official Twitter page.

The actor, in his post warned everyone that the pandemic is not yet over, and he urged people to pay proper care.

Kamal Haasan contracted Covid from the United States

Kamal Haasan revealed that he developed a ''slight cough'' after returning from the United States. Upon subsequent examination, Covid infection was confirmed. The actor is currently isolated in a hospital.

"There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realize that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone is safe," wrote Kamal Haasan on his Twitter page.

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

An official announcement regarding Kamal Haasan's latest health updates will be made soon.

Kamal Haasan contracted Covid just two weeks after his birthday

It was around two weeks back that Kamal Haasan celebrated his birthday. On that auspicious day, the makers of Vikram unveiled the first glimpse of the movie, in which Kamal Haasan is playing the lead role.

The first glimpse received widespread positive responses from all corners, and audiences lauded the director Lokesh Kanagaraj for giving such a beautiful gift on the birthday of Kamal Haasan.