Kamal Haasan's Vikram is getting bigger and better day by day. After roping Vijay Sethupahi and Fahadh Faasil, the makers have roped in three heroines to play the female leads in the flick.

The buzz in the tinsel town is that Shivani Narayanan, Myna and Maheshwari have been roped in for Vikram. They will be romancing Vijay Sethupathi in the Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi and Master fame.

In the recent past, it was reported that Shivani Narayanan would be playing the female lead. So, the names of the other two actresses have taken the fans by a surprise.

Cast and Crew

As far as the roles played by the actors are concerned, Kamal Haasan will be seen as a retired cop and Fahadh plays a politician in Vikram. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the antagonist's character in the crime drama.

The larger part of the drama takes place inside a restaurant and the team has planned a 60-day shooting inside the four walls. Also, there are flashback portions in the movie for which Lokesh Kanagaraj is going to use de-aging technology to present the characters in their younger days in the storyline.

This will cost around Rs 10 crore for the producers.

The shooting of the movie was kicked off last month and it is currently in progress in Karaikudi.

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Philomin Raj's editing and Girish Gangadharan who replaced Sooryan after he opted out of his other commitments.

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

On the other hand, Lyca Productions and Shankar have reportedly sorted out the differences. The director met Allirajah Subaskaran and they have decided to resume the shooting soon.

Lyca Productions had dragged Shankar to court after he signed two back-to-back movies (one with Ramcharan and other with Ranveer Singh) without completing Indian 2. The director told the court that he had spent three years on the project and the production house's internal issues delayed the film, forcing him to take up other films.

After Shankar got favourable verdict, Kamal Haasan intervened to broker peace between both parties. Finally, they have found an amicable solution.