Kamal Haasan, the Ulaganayagan of Indian cinema has already proved his mettle in all areas of filmmaking that includes acting, direction, singing, dancing, and writing. According to the latest updates, Kamal Haasan is apparently penning a script for young Mollywood filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan.

Kamal Haasan writing for Mahesh Narayanan

Kamal Haasan himself revealed this during a recent interview given to an online news channel. During the interview, he lauded Mahesh Narayanan's recent release Malik and made it clear that he is writing a script for the director who has made top-rated movies like Take Off and C U Soon.

It should be noted that Fahadh Faasil who played the lead role in Malik is portraying the role of the antagonist in Kamal Haasan's upcoming movie Vikram.

Mahesh Narayanan is widely considered the most talented director in Mollywood now, and he is known for making movies with international standards with a limited budget. His latest movie Malik had received rave reviews from all corners, and critics lauded the director for his uncompromising cinematic language.

Indian 2 will be resumed only after Vikram

During the interview, Kamal Haasan also talked about his upcoming movies Vikram and Indian 2. Kamal Haasan revealed that 60 percent of the filming of Indian 2 is already completed, and the remaining portions will be resumed after he completes the shooting of Vikram. The Kollywood superstar also made it clear that the shooting of Indian 2 has been delayed due to various issues including the accident that happened on the sets.

Vikram is being directed by Logesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Kalidas Jayaram in other crucial roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for this movie, while Girish Gangadharan is handling the cinematography. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan himself in the banner Raaj Kamal Films International.