Drishyam is one of the most celebrated franchises in the Indian film industry, as the original Malayalam version starring Mohanlal in the lead role was remade into various languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and even Chinese. A sequel to Drishyam titled Drishyam 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021, and it received widespread positive responses from all corners. As Drishyam 2 became a success, netizens have started asking whether the film will get its remake in other languages too. And now, Kamal Haasan who played the lead role in Papanasam, the Tamil remake of Drishyam has confirmed that a remake will not happen.

Papanasam sequel not in cards

Kamal Haasan made this remark during an interview given to Manorama News. In the interview, Kamal Haasan revealed that a sequel to Papanasam may not happen as he is not thinking about new acting projects apart from the present commitments. The actor also revealed that he is planning to spend more time in politics so that he can serve the people better.

Kamal Haasan is contesting in the Tamil Nadu legislative elections from Coimbatore South. During the interview, he revealed that he has not received such love and warmth from people ever in his life.

Kamal Haasan also made it clear that he will continue in the world of entertainment with Raaj Kamal Films, his production company. The actor hinted that the films that will be bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films will feature other actors in the lead role.

Kamal Haasan awaiting the release of Indian 2

Kamal Haasan fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Indian 2, which is being directed by ace filmmaker Shankar. The film is a sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian, and it is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Kajal Agarwal, Nedumudi Venu, Siddharth, Rakul Preeth Singh, Samuthirakani, Vivek, and Manobala in other crucial roles.