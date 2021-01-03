Superstar Kamal Haasan has found himself in a soup after he tried 'mansplaining' what women empowerment is. Haasan found himself in the line of fire when he stressed on how 'dignity', 'poise' and 'non-violence' are the things needed for women's self-defence.

The actor-turned-political leader who has always been vocal about women's rights, missed the mark by a mile this time. Haasan has been facing social media fury ever since his condescending tweet.

It all began when Sneha Mohandoss, founder of FoodBank India, shared a video using nan chak and wrote, "Feeling Confident in your Ability to Protect yourself Empowers you to live with less fear & more FREEDOM #Free_From_DomesticViolence #Learn_SelfDefence" In his response, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Dignity and equipoise are important to your protection and empowerment. With the above qualities, your self-defence can become non-violent. When non-violence meets violence, there is no combat; clearly the criminal is exposed. Your confidence can do more damage than pepper spray."

Dignity and equipoise are important to your protection and empowerment. With the above qualities, your self-defence can become non-violent. When non-violence meets violence, there is no combat; clearly the criminal is exposed. Your confidence can do more damage than pepper spray https://t.co/0frfUtciWZ — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 2, 2021

Ever since his mansplaining tweet, Kamal Haasan has been facing flak from all quarters. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada lashed out at the star and tweeted, "Even Considering this is an interview from November 2014 - this 'manasu sutthama irundha yaarum varamaatanga' is textbook Victim Blaming 101." "What are you saying, sir? I will do anything to save myself and loved ones from getting harmed by a criminal/murderer/rapist. Dignity my foot!" tweeted Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress's Laxmi Ramachandran.

Ironically, Kamal Haasan's party - Makkal Needhi Maiam – has come up with several women-oriented schemes to woo women voters in the upcoming Legislative assembly elections. Women enrichment, payment to homemakers for their work are some of their schemes. Kamal Haasan's ignorant and insensitive tweet comes at a time when the country is witnessing the worst crime rate against women.