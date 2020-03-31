Kamal Haasan stands different from the lot. He holds contrastingly different views on relationship and marriage, compared to his peers in a patriarchal society which views infidelity as a crime.

Ulaganayagan on Relationship

In an interview earlier, Kamal Haasan, talking about relationship, had said that he never had one-night stands and for him it is all about commitment. "Let me talk in a very male tone. If you are talking about scores, mine is the lowest amongst my peers. Numbers don't matter to me, it is always about commitment for me. I have never had one-night stands ever. It can't work for me and that way I am like a woman as they too are troubled with that," The Times of India had quoted him as saying.

Talking about different kind of relationship that a man can have, the Ulaganayagan said, "That way, if you look at the numbers, that's all there is to my life. I could keep a relationship with Mr Balachander for all my life. I have had a bad relationship with my mother, but there is nothing called a divorce with her. With your father, it's always about unconditional love. Only with your wife you talk this language. If she introduces a man to me and says he is like a dad to her, will I break our relationship? No. I will probably make him my best friend. But that can never happen with a wife introducing you to another man, unless it is in the Mahabharat, may be,"

Kamal Haasan's Relationships

Kamal Haasan was first married to Vani Ganapathy. 10 years after their marriage, their ended their relationship. Even before the divorce, he fell in love with Sarika with whom he has two daughters – Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

His second wedding too ended in a divorce in 2004. Thereafter, he was in a live-in relationship with Gauthami which they broke up in 2016.