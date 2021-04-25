After his four decades of association with Kollywood and sharing screen space with all most every star from Kollywood, Vivekh, for the first time, worked with Kamal Haasan in his upcoming movie Indian 2. The former was having an important character in Shankar-directorial, but now it looks like the fans are in for disappointment as his portions are going to be deleted from the flick.

Shankar-Lyca in a Tussle

Shankar and Lyca Productions are in a tussle after the former moved on to his next project without completing Indian 2. The director had spent more than two years on this Kamal Haasan-starrer. Since the movie has been delayed for one or the other reason, he has started working on his other projects, irking the production house.

The issue between Shankar and Lyca Productions has reached the Madras High Court, which has asked them to find out an amicable solution to sort of the differences before 28 April. Even as both the parties expressed their views before the court, it has been revealed that Vivekh's portion has not been completely shot and in fact, it has to be re-shot.

So, Shankar's legal counsel has told the court that Shankar will be available to shoot Indian 2 only after September 2021.

Vivekh's Portion

It means Shankar is doing away with Vivekh's scenes and it has to be re-shot with a new actor. This development will be disheartening news for the fans of the actor as this was the first time that he was sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan.

Although Kamal Haasan and Vivekh belonged to the same school, they could not work together on a project, till this flick happened. In Indian 2, it is said that the comedian had the role from starting to ending, and shooting with another actor is the only option before Shankar.

However, the fans hope that Shankar might find a way out to ensure that Vivekh's portions are scrapped from the mega-budget project.

Vivekh passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on 17 April. He was aged 59.

Coming back to Indian 2, the movie was launched two years ago, but it has not been completed yet. Firstly, the internal issues in the production house delayed the shooting. Later, the accident on the sets created further problems for the flick. The Covid-19 lockdown was the last thing that the team had expected.