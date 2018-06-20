Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan called on Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence 12, Tuglak Lane, at around 4 pm in New Delhi on June 20.

The two discussed a wide range of topics including the political scenario in Tamil Nadu. Haasan said it was a 'courtesy meet'. The Kollywood superstar had even met Gandhi's sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"We also had an informal chat on political scenario. We didn't discuss any alliance or election now," Haasan was quoted as saying by Republic TV. When he was asked about his opinion on BJP observing black day on June 25, he added, "Congress will comment better, not me."

Soon after their meeting, Gandhi took to Twitter to express his delight over meeting the Tamil superstar.

"Enjoyed meeting @ikamalhaasan in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two parties, including the political situation in Tamil Nadu."

Haasan was in Delhi to meet the Deputy Election Commissioner, Chandra Bhushan Kumar to formally register his party Makkal Needhi Maiam. The actor entered politics with his new party in February 2018.

"Election Commission had sought certain queries regarding our party. We have furnished all those details today. EC has said that very soon, the recognition to the party will be given," Haasan was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

This is not the first time that Haasan is meeting political leaders from different parties. He had also previously met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.