The second season of Bigg Boss Tamil will be launched on Sunday, June 17, at 7 pm on Vijay TV. The Kamal Haasan's show will have 15 contestants predominantly from film and television industries.

The contestants will be locked inside the house for 100 days in a specially erected set at the EVP Film City and every week one or more participants will be shown the door based on the viewers' vote.

Going by the rumours, Janani Iyer, Mahat Raghavendra, Powerstar Srinivasan, Yashika Aannand, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Thaadi Balaji and Nithya Thaadi Balaji, Daniel Anne Pope, Ponnambalam, Aishwarya Dutta, RJ Mamathi Chari, Kavin and Mumtaj are the rumoured contestants who are taking part in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

The show will be aired between 9 and 10 pm on weekdays.

The first season of Bigg Boss Tamil was a hit among the audience. As many as 15 contestants had entered the house with the hopes of winning a trophy along with a cash prize. Actor Arav won the reality show, while Snehan ended up as the runner-up.

However, it was Oviya, who won the viewers' hearts before she walked out due to mental health issues.

The show had its own share of controversies. From Gayathi's casteist comment on Julie aka Juliana to Kamal Haasan's digs at politicians, the show had hit headlines for wrong reasons on several occasions.

With Kamal Haasan now turning into an active politician by floating his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' and aiming to contest next elections, one can expect loads of political comments on the reality show.

Here, we bring you the live updates of the grand launch: